Selena Gomez releases list of songs from new album in Spanish

Selena Gomez unveiled the list of songs from the new album is nearly released, which was recorded in Spanish, and featured the collaboration of Latin artists in this work which was titled ‘Revelation’.

The artist said: “At that moment recording a Spanish-language record was just an idea that kept bouncing in my head. And then it started to come true faster than I expected and organically, almost the entire album was recorded in several Zoom sessions,” Selena explained, as the pandemic has imposed all these challenges.

In the realization of this project, Selena had the collaboration of artists such as Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, DJ Snake, and new talents such as Venezuelan Elena Rose and rapper Myke Towers.

The list is as follows: “At once”, “Looking for love”, “Dance with me” with Rauw Alejandro, “Give it to me” with Myke Towers, “Vice”, “Goodbye”, “Selfish Love” with DJ Snake.