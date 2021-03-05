Pamela Anderson sells her home in Malibu

The 4-room mansion is sold for $14.9 million, for the star wants to return to Canada.

Pamela Anderson is selling her four-bedroom Malibu home for $14.9 million, now that she plans to return to live in her hometown of Vancouver Island, Canada, permanently after her marriage to Dan Hayhurst.

Pamela and Dan have been living on their grandmother’s former property during the Covid-19 pandemic, and have decided they want to make the estate their home forever.

In statements to People magazine about her decision to sell her home in Malibu, Pamela said, “It’s time for me to go back to my roots. I’m in love and recently I got married (…) I’m creating my life here now again where it all started. It’s been a wild journey, now a full circle. I left my little town at twenty for Playboy, traveled all over the world, just to come home, one of the most beautiful places in the world. I’m a lucky girl,” she said.

The star of ‘Baywatch’ married Dan on Christmas Eve (December 24, 2020) on his Vancouver Island property and spoke about her wedding for the first time in January.

“I got married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents got married and they’re still together. I feel like I’ve completed the circle. I’m exactly where I need to be: in the arms of a man who really loves me.”