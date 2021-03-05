LADY GAGA: A REAL LADY IN MILAN WRAPPED IN A FABULOUS CAMEL COAT

If you live in Milan, then you are with your eyes wide open because you could meet Lady Gaga!

After spending a few days in Rome, the pop star was spotted in Milan, where the production of his new lead film, Gucci, by director Ridley Scott will begin shortly.

Gaga was more Lady than ever– wrapped in an elegant camel coat with max mara cape sleeves. Below we glimpse a cream dress, then décolleté with cognac plateau, a thread of pearls and white gloves holding an oversized embroidered tote bag by Celine.

Completing the look, her new brown hair, certainly dyed to play the character of Patrizia Reggiani, collected in a 60s bouffant. Absolute glamour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Mara (@maxmara)

Gucci will be filmed in Italy this spring and the main locations will be Milan, in fact, and Florence.

The film is about 30 years of the Gucci family. A Shakespearean story that spans the generations that led the company. Enthusiasms, sorrows, petty acts, noble streams, successes, and the murder of Maurizio Gucci, which took place in Milan on the morning of March 27, 1995, whose mandate was his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, then sentenced to 26 years in prison.

In short, a really difficult role that Stefani will have to face. After her 2019 Oscar nomination for “Best Actress” for A Star Is Born, will Patrizia Reggiani’s performance win her the statuette?