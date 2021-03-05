JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE CELEBRATED HIS ‘FAVORITE PERSON’ JESSICA BIEL AT THE ACTRESS’ BIRTHDAY

Justin Timberlake posted a sweet tribute to Jessica Biel, who turned 39 on March 3.

“Happy birthday to my favorite person in the world – started the singer on Instagram – The strongest, funniest, best, brightest, most beautiful mom/partner/boss there is. I’m lucky to learn from you, laugh with you, and celebrate you every day. But today we do it with a cake.”

He went on to refer to the content of the slideshow, in which genuine moments of the couple are seen, one with eldest son Silas, one of Jessica Biel in slow motion on a boat, and another in the middle of a bush with a game in hand.

“I toast other slow motion in the wind, jump into the bushes to save our kids’ toys and perfect photos as we jump. I love you with everything I know.” added the 40-year-old.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel fell in love in 2007 and married five years later (and after a break in the relationship). They became parents of Silas in 2015 and in early 2021 confirmed the arrival of their second child, revealing the name: Phineas.