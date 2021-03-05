Jennifer Aniston reveals the meaning of her tattoo on her wrist

Tattooing is a symbol Jennifer shares with her best friend, actress Andrea Bendewald.

Jennifer Aniston detailed the meaning of her unique ’11 11′ tattoo that she combines with her best friend.

The star said the tattoo has a very special meaning for her, in an Instagram post.

In the app, former Friends star uploaded a photo of her and her “sister forever”, actress Andrea Bendewald, flaunting her tattoos on her wrist.

Jen said Bendewald is her “oldest friend” and works alongside her on The Morning Show.

On the occasion of Jen’s birthday in February, Bendewald wrote, “I can’t wait to celebrate and make more magical desires! 11:11. LOVE TO WALK THROUGH THIS LIFE WITH YOU.”