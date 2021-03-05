DIXIE D’AMELIO AND NOAH BECK REVEALED WHERE THEY GAVE EACH OTHER THEIR FIRST KISS

Dixie D’Amelio was the latest guest on boyfriend Noah Beck’s YouTube video series for the AwesomenessTV channel– the right opportunity to tell us a few more details about their love!

The two tiktokers enjoyed finding out how much they really know about each other by answering questions about their tastes and relationship.

Here’s what they revealed during the game!

The favorite place for a couple of outings is Malibu California beach, for a very sweet reason: Noah revealed that they were there when he asked Dixie to date him the first time.

They mentioned their first kiss, telling where they were when it happened: in the 19-year-old’s pool. More and more romantic!

They then agreed that the funniest person among them is Dixie.

Noah had started sure to get them all right: ” I think I know everything about her, we’ve been dating for a while and she’s my best friend.” But in the end, he got one wrong: the girlfriend’s favorite animal which is the cow, and not the dog as he thought.

Not bad, they left everything behind giving themselves a nice couple dinner (cooked by him!) Look for yourself:

Noah Beck had confirmed his romance with Dixie D’Amelio in October 2020.