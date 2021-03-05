ASHLEY TISDALE REUNITED WITH VANESSA HUDGENS BEFORE BECOMING A MOM

Ashley Tisdale can always count on BFF Vanessa Hudgens, even in her new mom adventure!

The 35-year-old actress posted a photo of the latest reunion with the 32-year-old high school musical co-star.

They found themselves paying attention to the security measures, with the future mother wearing a double mask and on the outer one there is embroidered the name of Ziggy, her dog. Vanessa also wears a mask, while tenderly hugging her friend’s belly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale)

“It took nine months but we safely took a picture before my girlfriend left again. I love you @vanessahudgens” she wrote in the caption.

“So happy to see my girlfriend”added Vanessa Hudgens by stooging the image in the Stories.

Ashley Tisdale announced she was pregnant last September as she is expecting a baby girl with her husband and composer Christopher French.

Last Valentine’s Day, Vanessa Hudgens made official on Instagram her relationship with baseball player Cole Tucker, who she has been dating since late 2020.

Ashley and Vanessa have been friends since before the days of High School Musical and have cemented their relationship thanks to the saga.