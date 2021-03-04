SELENA GOMEZ UNVEILED THE “REVELACIÓN” EP TRACKLIST

Selena Gomez is set to release her first Spanish EP titled “Revelación”, available from March 12.

To deceive the wait, the 28-year-old artist revealed the tracklist of the project, consisting of 7 songs, including those already released “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo”.

Check it out here!

1. De Una

Vez 2. Buscando

Amor 3. Baila Conmigo with

Rauw Alejandro 4. Damelo To’ feat. Myke Towers

5. Vicio

6. Adios

7. Selfish Love with Dj Snake