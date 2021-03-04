Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis improve their relationship after separation

The actor felt hurt when her ex when she started an affair with actor and singer Harry Styles but has already overcome it.

A source close to Olivia Wilde revealed how it feels to actor Jason Sudeikis, father of her two children, after learning that she was dating One Direction singer Harry Styles.

From her separation, the actress and director began dating Styles, whom she met while working on her film, Don’t Worry Darling.

Now an informant added that Sudeikis had doubts about how that romance began, although he has already managed to overcome the situation.

“Jason was initially really hurt by Harry and Olivia’s relationship, but now that he’s doing his thing, things between him and Olivia have improved,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“They’re rebuilding their friendship again and parenting together,” the source says.

Meanwhile, according to a close-up, Olivia is ‘very happy’ in her affair with Harry, and is apparently glad that her relationship with Jason ‘is also in a good place’.

Harry and Olivia first bonded in early January when they were photographed by the hand.