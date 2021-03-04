Meghan Markle again refers to Princess Diana

In the interview offered to Oprah Winfrey, Meghan wore a bracelet that belonged to Prince Harry’s mother.

According to British media, Meghan Markle once again refers to his deceased mother-in-law, Princess Diana, in her new public appearance.

On Sunday, the expected interview that the Dukes of Sussex gave Oprah Winfrey on CBS will be broadcast on Sunday, and for the important occasion, Meghan wore a bracelet that belonged to Prince Harry’s mother.

In addition to attracting attention from the beautiful $4,700 Armani dress she chose, the Duchess wore Diana’s diamond bracelet on her left arm.

Meghan also chose other jewelry to compose his look and also appeared wearing a Cartier Love bracelet, which Harry supposedly gave him last Valentine’s Day and cost $6,550.

Another accessory Archie’s mother wore was blue topaz earrings from Birks, a Canadian Pippa Small chain.

By the way, Pippa Small was until recently an unknown ethical jewelry firm, which Meghan Markle began using in August 2017.

The Duchess of Sussex has several pieces between rings, earrings, and necklaces of this jewelry firm, which has several awards due to the values on which the philosophy of the brand stands.