Kanye West sells jewelry he bought for Kim Kardashian

Kanye decided to get rid of them because he no longer wants to have anything to connect him to the mother of his children.

Since the official announcement of the divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, there will be many topics that will be vented in the media, one of which is the jewels the rapper gave his wife.

It is known that during their marriage, the couple became expensive gifts, and they caught the attention of the jewels Kanye bought for his beloved. The engagement ring, whose diamond is worth US$3 million, is remembered; also a diamond necklace designed by Lorraine Schwartz worth US$1 million, among many other jewels that the socialite boasted in nets.

The Sun newspaper revealed two days before Kim filed for divorce, the rapper was selling some jewelry he had previously bought for his wife. It is assumed that Kanye decided to get rid of them because he no longer wants to have anything to connect him to the mother of his children.

In the prenuptial agreement they signed before their spectacular wedding in Italy, it is specified that all gifts Kim received from her husband, would belong only to her in case of a separation.