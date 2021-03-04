BILLIE EILISH DIDN’T KNOW WHO ORLANDO BLOOM WAS WHEN KATY PERRY INTRODUCED HER TO HER

In The World’s A Little Blurry, Billie Eilish told us a lot about herself through unpublished images of her career and personal life.

There’s also a cute moment involving two other stars: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom!

In one scene, the 19-year-old singer is seen meeting her 36-year-old colleague backstage at the Coachella Festival and Katy tells her that she is a big fan of hers, but that the actor is even more so: “Just listen to you in the car“.

At this point, she introduces him by calling him ” my boyfriend“, without using the name. All three exchange hugs and Orlando Bloom asks the artist for a photo.

In the next scene, it is revealed that Billie Eilish had no idea who Katy Perry’s boyfriend was!

Luckily, his brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell unravels the mystery: “Orlando Bloom! – exclaims — Played Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Billie reacts in amazement: “That guy? Was that him? Come on! Bring him back here! I want to meet him again.”

He then googles photos of the actor: ” I didn’t know it was him. I thought he was just a guy Katy Perry had met.”

Orlando Bloom is a famous actor, but Billie Eilish was only two years old when The Curse of the First Moon came out in 2003: maybe that’s why she didn’t recognize him right away!

He and Katy Perry are promised newlyweds and welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.

There’s another interesting thing about this moment in the documentary, which is the thoughtful words Katy Perry says to Billie Eilish, offering to give her advice if she ever needs it: ” I just want to tell you that this is going to be wild for the next ten years. It’s going to be crazy. If I ever wanted to talk about it…“.