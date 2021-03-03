THE STRANGE THINGS DANIEL RADCLIFFE TOOK AWAY FROM THE HARRY POTTER SET

Harry Potter fans can’t get enough of knowing new details and behind the scenes of the film saga, despite the fact that the final film The Deathly Deathly Death – Part 2 came out exactly 10 years ago.

For this, we are sure that Daniel Radcliffe’s new and recent statements to BBC Radio 1, will drive the Potterheads crazy.

The actor, now 31, has told what he took away from the movie sets and some memorabilia is really weird, the kind you wouldn’t want to find in front of you in the middle of the night:

“I have a lot of things from Potter,” he revealed. “I have a pair of glasses and I have a prosthetic arm that was modeled on me for the scene where Harry loses all the bones in his arm. So I have this big floppy arm in my attic. Actually, it’s somewhere, I don’t know where, at my parents’ house I guess, maybe in the attic, what a strange thing for someone to find it in the attic someday!“

You can say that, Daniel. The scene he’s talking about is in the second film, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in 2002, for a quick review.

But it doesn’t end there because the Guns Akimbo star added that he also had:

“A cast of my face that was taken when I was 10 or 11 years old that looks like a mortuary mask.”