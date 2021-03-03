IF YOU HAVE LONG HAIR, RIHANNA’S NEW LOOK WILL MAKE YOU WANT TO CUT THE FRINGE

With her new photoshoot, Rihanna decided that winter is over and that spring has officially begun. In the photoshoot for the new Savage x Fenty lingerie collection, Bad Gal poses sun-kissed in a floral set and, above all, sports a fabulous new fringe that touches her eyes.

The pop star turned billionaire entrepreneur revealed the sensational look on Instagram, immediately becoming an incredible hair inspiration to take ASAP to the salon.

The long loose waves are probably extension, since, the last time we checked, RiRi had her short hair cut into a modern mullet.

But the great protagonist is certainly the long fringe that has popped up on the forehead. “Doing magic“, wrote Yusef on Instagram, the famous celebrity hairstylist, responsible for creating the look.

The coiffeur shared some behind-the-scenes photos, showing how the tapered fringe on the sides is found without “disconnection” with the rest of the hair. Perfect for the 70s aesthetic of the photoshoot.

I mean, if you feel like changing without giving up even an inch of your long mane, now you know what photo to show your trusty hairdresser.