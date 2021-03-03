BRITNEY SPEARS SHOWS HOW MUCH HER SONS SEAN AND JAYDEN GREW UP IN A RARE PHOTO

There are very few times when Britney Spears has posted a picture of her children on Instagram and so when it happens it always makes news, especially since you will be surprised to see how much Sean and Jayden have grown up!

Sean and Jayden were born from their marriage to ex Kevin Federline and are now 15 and 14 years old respectively. By now they have surpassed the famous mom in height, as you can see in the post:

Britney Spears herself can’t believe they’re that big: “It’s crazy how time flies. My boys are so grown up now! I know, it’s very difficult for any mom, especially a mom with kids who sees them grow up so fast! I’m extremely lucky because my kids are so gentlemen and so kind that I must have done something right” she wrote proudly in the caption.

She added why we don’t often see Sean and Jayden on her Instagram feed: ” I haven’t posted pictures of them in a while because they have that age where they want to express their identities and I totally understand them. But I’ve been working hard to make this edit and guess what… at last let me post it!”

You have to go back to 2019 to find another photo of her children posted by the 39-year-old singer. Three years ago he published this stock image:

Framing documentary Britney Spears recently rekindles the spotlight on Britney Spears’ complicated journey from rising to success to harsh public and media scrutiny of her life, to how she came to entrust her personal and administrative tutelage to her father Jamie in 2008 and the battle the star is fighting to review the case in court.