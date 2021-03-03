BILLIE EILISH HAS OPENED UP ABOUT HER LOVE LIFE, REVEALING TO FANS EX-BOYFRIEND Q

Billie Eilish gave us an unprecedented look at her story in Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, telling how she became one of the strongest names in music but also showing new details of her personal life.

About this second theme, during the documentary fans discovered an ex-boyfriend of the singer. His name is Brandon Quention Adams, he is a 24-year-old rapper and the star refers to him by the nickname Q, but performs under the stage name 7:AMP.

Billie Eilish appears on the cover of her debut album “Bleaupro“, released in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A E M G 🎛 (@ateaze.music)

In one scene, the 19-year-old looks at a picture of Q on her phone and comments, “She’s doing so well. Oh my God.” In another moment recorded moments before the release of the album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, she tells her then-boyfriend: “I love you, I’m in love with you“.

Q is seen supporting Billie Eilish again during her performance at Coachella 2019. The artist buys a ticket to the festival so that he can follow her and the rapper visits her in the trailer on the sidelines of the performance.

The singer also explained to fans why the relationship ended: ” I Wasnt happy, I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I thought it wasn’t right for him. I don’t think you should be in a relationship and be super excited about some things that the other couldn’t care about less. I don’t think it’s fair to you. I don’t think it was right for him. I think there was just a lack of commitment. I literally said, ‘Boy, you don’t even have enough love to love yourself. You can’t love me. And you don’t. I don’t think you’ll face it.”