Prince William has encouraged people to get vaccinated against coronavirus

The Duke of Cambridge and his wife spoke in a video call to clinically vulnerable women to be empty.

Prince William has encouraged people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Duke of Cambridge and his wife, Duchess Catherine, spoke in a video call to clinically vulnerable women who are protecting the importance of receiving the vaccine and urged people in the UK to ignore “misinformation” about the vaccine.

Prince William told Shivali Modha, who has type 2 diabetes:

“Catherine and I are not medical experts in any way, but we can wholeheartedly support vaccination. We’ve talked to a lot of people about it and the acceptance has been amazing so far. We have to keep it so that the younger ones also feel that it is very important for them to have it.”

The 38-year-old royal added: “Social media is flooded with misinformation, so we need to be a little careful who we believe in.”

The Duchess of Cambridge added that the jab should provide “relief” and hopes that it can return some “normality” to those they are protecting.

She said, “I hope it’s a great relief in the end. I know there may be anxiety and worry that will lead you, but I hope that for all of you it will add a little normality to your lives.”