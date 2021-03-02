Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s net worth will leave you astonished

With just one year of being separated from their royal duties, the Sussex’s fortunes already exceed $125 million.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially resigned as principal members of the Royal Family last year in March, announcing that they were working to become financially independent.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who encountered a number of obstacles and faced complications arising from the ongoing pandemic, are now taking advantage of their celebrity status to earn money and reinforce what they currently have.

Shortly after his departure, Prince Charles assumed responsibility for taking over the expenses of his son and daughter-in-law, which Forbes estimates at about US800,000 a year.

The couple, after the Crown’s financial support, closed abruptly, relied heavily on Harry’s estimated $10 million inheritance from his late mother, according to Forbes.

Former ‘Suits’ star contributed an estimated $2 million in after-tax earnings for her work in show business.

The couple bought a $14.7 million property in Montecito in August 2020. They put in $5 million and now they have a mortgage of almost $10 million. Harry and Meghan also reimbursed the $3 million Sovereign Grant spent remodeling Frogmore, which remains their household in the UK. That leaves Prince Harry and Meghan with a surprisingly modest fortune of about $5 million, at least for now.

Harry and Meghan’s net worth, including the capital of their Montecito mansion, is approximately $10 million. Spotify’s three-year podcasting contract with Prince Harry and Meghan could be worth between $16 million and $18 million.

The two also signed a lucrative five-year, $100 million contract with Netflix, signed in September 2020, to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted programs, and children’s programming.

The Queen’s grandson spoke at a private JP Morgan summit in Miami in February 2020, which allegedly raised $1 million.

Last year, in June, they hired the New York-based Harry Walker Agency to increase conference engagements. It is the same agency that represents Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Stacey Abrams.

The sum of the fortune and net income of the Dukes of Sussex currently totals ABOUT US$126 million.

On the other hand, the Queen has a net worth of US$ 500 million, according to Forbes’ last count in 2019, while the combined value of British Monarch’s holdings with Crown Estate, the Duchy of Lancaster (a real estate trust), had an estimated value of $25 billion, according to the report.

It is clear that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have embarked on an adventure in Hollywood, and will not return as full-time working members of the British royal family.