SUPERMAN: THE REEBOT IS IN THE WORKS AND THE PROTAGONIST COULD BE MICHAEL B. JORDAN

Great news from the world of fine comics, superman’s reboot is in the works!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, J.J. Abrams will produce the film and acclaimed essayist and novelist Ta-Nehisi Coates has been hired to write the screenplay for the feature film, which this time will tell the story of Black Superman.

“There is a powerful new Superman story yet to be told. We couldn’t be more excited to work with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we are extremely grateful to the Warner Bros. team for the opportunity,” J.J. Abrams told S&A.

The most important novelty of the project is certain that Clark Kent will be black this time and it is an idea that has been rummaging through the minds of dc summits for some time.

And who better than Coates to write about it? In addition to being one of America’s most acclaimed contemporary writers, he is also the author of the scripts for the new Black Panther comics, the very ones from which the groundbreaking film with Chadwick Boseman was made.

It is rumored that Michael b. Jordan could play the superhero. In the past, the actor had tried to present a project about a Black Superman, with little success. It, therefore, seems possible that he may be in pole position for the role. However, this is just speculation at the moment and nothing is certain.

Whoever will star in the future reboot will certainly be the fourth actor to wear Kal-El’s blue and red costume after Christopher Reeve who was the face of Superman in 4 films in the 1980s, Brandon Routh defending Metropolis in a single 2006 film, and finally, Henry Cavill who played Clark Kent in The Man of Steel, Batman V. Superman, and Justice League.