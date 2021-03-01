So Zendaya helped Tom Holland overcome a problem

The former Disney star helped Holland overcome the violent way of interacting with his fans.

Tom Holland revealed how his Spider-Man co-star Homecoming, Zendaya, helped him understand how best to interact with his fans.

Speaking to British GQ, Holland shared that Zedaya inadvertently told him that he became a little bad during his interaction with his fans.

“Talking to Zendaya helped me a lot, actually. Sometimes I used to seem a little furious with the fans, mainly because I was always very surprised that they wanted a picture with me or a signature or whatever,” he said.

According to the actor, his own reaction was defensive, which Zendaya hastened to correct.

“I had the typical reaction of Londoners, one of instant suspicion: ‘Why are you talking to me?’ Zendaya realized this and quickly told me that this kind of reaction was going to be more aggressive than just smiling and taking the picture. It totally changed the way I could be more comfortable in public.”