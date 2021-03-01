KYLIE JENNER AND HAILEY BIEBER: HOW TO PAIR BLAZER WITH DENIM SHORTS

We’ll say something that might shock you: blazers are really easy to pair with your favorite denim shorts.

In the past, the jacket has always been reserved for office work, but now the garment has become very versatile and one of the favorite pieces of street style. We know that the blazer is an autumn classic, but it is increasingly worn even in spring with another favorite of the warm season: shorts.

If you’re wondering how to match exactly this combo, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber certainly have some advice to give you, as blazer+shorts is one of their favorite looks of the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maeve Reilly (@stylememaeve)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maeve Reilly (@stylememaeve)

As you can see, you can definitely wear an oversized blazer with sharp denim shorts. In fact, it’s a fabulous casual look!

The key to showing off this outfit is to make sure the length of the shorts and blazer are proportionate. For this reason, we strongly advise you to dust off your blazer jacket and start innovating your style with this combination.

To complete the look like Kylie and Hailey what you need is a crossbody bag and a pair of boots or amphibians, but in our opinion, sneakers for fast walking in the city are also fine.