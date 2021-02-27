SPENCER, NEW PHOTOS STOLEN FROM SET: KRISTEN STEWART’S RESEMBLANCE TO LADY D IS INCREDIBLE

The Daily Mail has published a lot of new photos of Kristen Stewart on the set of the movie Spencer, in Dülmen, Germany. And the resemblance to Princess Diana is really striking.

As the British tabloid points out, in the shots the actress wears a tweed jacket, similar to the coat lady D had chosen for a visit to Portsmouth in January 1989. And then the wig is perfect.

By the time news of Kristen’s casting as the protagonist of Spencer– a biopic about Lady Diana by Chilean director Pablo Larraín – came out, a lot of detractors had gone wild on social media.

But the 30-year-old proved she can get rid of her edgy style and know-how to fit perfectly, like a true professional, as the princess of the people. In fact, the actress has prepared herself a lot to play such an important role.

The biopic is written by Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders. As we said, directed by Pablo Larraín, who understands biographical films: among his best works Jackye starring Natalie Portman.

The film set in 1991 focuses on the story over a critical weekend, in which Diana decides that her marriage to Charles is over. It will be the couple’s last Christmas holiday at the Sandringham country residence.

Kristen had previously revealed what made her “nervous” about playing Lady Diana. How can we not understand it? After all, Spencer is one of the most anticipated titles at next year’s cinema.