Prince Harry says he and Meghan had to leave behind the ‘toxic environment’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again criticized the royal family after the prince revealed that they had to move away from a ‘toxic’ environment.

The Duke of Sussex participated in a conversation with James Corden in which he spoke of his unreleased departure from the royal family.

Harry said he took a step back from a difficult environment.

As the couple toured Los Angeles, Harry continued, “It was a really difficult environment. I was destroying my mental health.”

“It was toxic, so I did what any husband and any parent would do, which is ‘I need to get my family out of here,’ but we never left.”

Counterattacking once again Queen Elizabeth II’s decision to strip Meghan and him of royal patronages, the Duke said, “Regardless of the decisions made from that side, I will never leave.” I’m in the world will always be the same,” Harry added.