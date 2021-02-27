Jamie Spears resonsed in motion #FreeBritney

His lawyer claims that Jamie is “a fiercely loving and dedicated father, who rescued his daughter from a serious situation.”

Jamie Spears reacts to the #FreeBritney movement, and through his lawyer raises his stance on it, as it has rained a lot of criticism for remaining his daughter’s guardian.

Lawyer Vivian Thoreen told the show ‘Good Morning America’: “I understand that all stories have to have a villain, but people are so wrong here. This is the story of a fiercely loving and dedicated father, who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation. People were hurting her and they were exploiting her.”

Jamie Spears’ tutelage of the singer’s career and finance since 2008 is under heavy public scrutiny in the wake of the documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears’, but Thoreen defends Jamie’s guardianship by cloak and sword, which could lose strength, according to the efforts of Britney’s lawyer Samuel Ingham III, who at the last hearing the judge determined that the singer’s father should share power with a financial company called The Bessemer Trust, to which Jamie eventually agreed for the best benefit for his daughter’.

The singer’s lawyer also stated that it is no secret that Britney wants her father removed from her guardianship, but that this is a separate subject.