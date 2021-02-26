Tiger Woods suffers serious accident and is operated emergency

The golf star suffered a serious car accident that led to several bills.

After suffering a serious car accident in Los Angeles, California, American golf star Tiger Woods was operated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. He suffered multiple leg injuries.

“Tiger Woods suffered a car accident this morning in California and suffered multiple leg injuries,” confirmed Mark Steinberg, the athlete’s agent, on the golf Digest’ website.

“He is currently in surgery. We appreciate the privacy and support,” he said Wednesday (24).

Woods overturned the car while driving down Hawthorne Boulevard in the Rancho Palos Verdes region. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle, which was destroyed.

Aerial images of the crash site show the vehicle about 30 meters from the road.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Woods was traveling at high speed when he lost control of the car, which spun on the track several times before overturning.

“Tiger Woods underwent emergency surgery to treat orthopedic injuries after a car accident on Tuesday morning. He is awake, receptive, and recovering in his hospital room,” the player’s representative said in a statement.

See below what the golfer’s car looked like.