British have no intention of watching special program with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Oprah Winfrey’s long-awaited interview with the Sussex is scheduled to air on March 7.

Although many people are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the interview that the Dukes of Sussex gave Oprah Winfrey, it seems that the British have no intention of watching the special show with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which will premiere on March 7 on American television.

A Survey by Redfield & Wilton Strategies and published by The Sun shows that more than half of British respondents said they would not see the interview.

The 90-minute special will air on CBS on 7 March, but in the UK, 55% of those interviewed by The Sun said they won’t tune in to the channel when it airs.

Only 27% said they’d be tuned.

In addition, the survey said 43% did not want the Duke and Duchess to return to Britain, let alone to return to an active role in the royal family.

A third of respondents said their opinions on the couple have “gotten worse” since they left the UK.

The Sun noted that the survey was conducted before Queen Elizabeth II officially stripped a couple of their royal duties; however, 44% said they should.