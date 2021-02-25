TRAVIS SCOTT TOLD HOW HIS DAUGHTER STORMI CHANGED HIM AND HIS MUSIC

Becoming a father has not only changed Travis Scott’spersonal life but also the way he sees and makes his music.

The rapper talked about it in the pages of i-D in an interview made by director Robert Rodriguez, recounting how his daughter Stormi, who had on February 1, 2018, with Kylie Jenner, inspires him and pushes him to feel more responsible.

“Fatherhood influences my work. She is a great inspiration – she said – Especially Storm, she behaves simply like a little girl. She is always interested, understands and learns, adapts to things so quickly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

The 28-year-old went on to explain that thanks to his daughter he has a new perspective on life and the new generations: “It’s crazy. Stormi’s generation is so different from mine and it’s different from my younger brother and sister’s. Children show a different look at life, as they see things, the kind of pressures they have, what makes them happy, what makes them move.

Now that Stormi understands better what the famous dad does, he has also changed his perspective on his work: “When he watches certain movies or listens to certain songs. Or watch my concerts on YouTube and realize that it’s there, that she’s ready to see now. Thanks to her, I realized that my work is much more important than I thought. More responsibility, you know? You must use it appropriately.”

Robert Rodriguez then pointed out that his children can become “our greatest collaborators“. “Yes, man – replied Travis Scott – Fatherhood is as if I no longer live for myself. I was already going so hard for the fans and now, oh man, Stormi, it’s like… I love it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

Kylie Jenner had kept her pregnancy secret and had only confirmed rumors when Stormi was already born– in February 2018. She and Travis Scott are no longer together, but they often find themselves spending time with the baby.