TRAVIS SCOTT IS BACK UPDATING FANS ON THE NEW ALBUM “UTOPIA”

Travis Scott continues to work on his fourth studio album “Utopia” after anticipate having anticipated its release last year.

In a recent interview with Robert Rodriguez for i-D Magazine, the rapper gave updates on the new album.

“I never tell anyone and I’ll probably keep it a secret again, but I’m working with new people and I’m trying to evolve my sound – he explained – I made beats again that I started rapping about. Putting all this together was one of the funniest things about working on this album. I’m evolving, I’m collaborating with new people, I’m offering a whole new sound, a whole new range.”

When asked if he feels the pressure to create something as ambitious and successful as “Astroworld” (his last record released in 2018), Travis Scott replied:

“It’s never about repeating myself, I’m just trying to do the next saga… every album is like a saga. I feel no pressure except to keep the fans alive. There’s so much more I can cover, and I want to cover it, I love the challenge. I want to create a new sound. I could spend days banging my head against a wall trying to figure it out, but once I do, it’s like the final ecstasy.”