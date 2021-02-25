SPIDER-MAN 3: TOM HOLLAND AND ZENDAYA UNVEIL THE TITLE OF THE FILM – THIS TIME FOR REAL!

Okay, we’re pretty sure they’re telling the truth this time!

After Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya trolled us with fake titles on February 23, the protagonists reunited in a fun new video, in which they reveal the true title of the third chapter of the new Spider-Man film saga.

In the clip shared on Insta by Tom Holland (Peter Parker), the actors get frustrated by an office after realizing that all three had been given the wrong headlines.

Tom wonders why he was told these titles, while Zendaya (MJ) and Jacob (Ned) tease him for being the first to make the wrong spoiler. The three argue walking down a corridor, at one point they pass by a whiteboard where it says the real title: Spider-Man – No Way Home, which in Italian we can translate with Spider-Man: there is no way back home.

The title is perfectly in line with those of the two previous films: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), directed by Jon Watts, which have achieved extraordinary success and have been viewed by millions and millions of viewers.