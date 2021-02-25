LADY GAGA IS IN ROME (WITH BROWN HAIR) TO SHOOT RIDLEY SCOTT’S FILM “GUCCI”

If you live in Rome, then you are with your eyes wide open because you may meet Lady Gaga!

The “Stupid Love” superstar was spotted on the streets of the capital on Wednesday (February 24): mask, long cheetah print dress, and new brown hair.

Gaga is gearing up for her next starring role in Ridley Scott’s film, Gucci, which will begin production in March.

Here are the shots posted by Just Jared:

But she is not the only one that (perhaps) we will soon see wandering around our beautiful country, because the drama counts of a cast of Serie A: in addition to Gaga, Al Pacino, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, and Jeremy Irons are confirmed.

What do we know about Gucci?

The film is based on the novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. A sensational story of murder, madness, glamour, and greed)by Sara Gay Forden transposed for the big screen in a screenplay signed by Roberto Bentivegna.

The film is about 30 years of the Gucci family. A Shakespearean story that spans the generations that led the company. Enthusiasms, sorrows, petty acts, noble streams, successes, and the murder of Maurizio Gucci, which took place in Milan on the morning of March 27, 1995, whose mandate was his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, then sentenced to 26 years in prison.

Lady Gaga will be the face of Patrizia Reggiani, while Adam Driver will play Maurizio Gucci.

As we said, the film covers a span of 30 years, so the murder – wanted by Reggiani because she never forgave her husband for leaving her for a younger woman, Paola Franchi – will be only part of the story of a family that has become one of the most important fashion houses internationally.

Of the three generations, Jeremy Irons should play Rodolfo Gucci (son of the founder of the Gucci Gucci fashion house and father of Maurizio), a man who before leading the family business together with his brothers Aldo, Vasco and Ugo, made a decent career as an actor in cinema under the stage name Maurizio D’Ancora.

At the moment we still do not know who will play Al Pacino and Jared Leto (for years testimonial of the brand). But it’s nice that it remains a mystery.

Gucci will be filmed in Italy this spring and the main locations should be Milan and Florence.

The film is scheduled for release on November 24, 2021. An exact century from the date when Guccio Gucci founded the Maison in Florence in 1921.

Returning to Lady Gaga, after her 2019 Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her performance in A Star Is Born, will Patrizia Reggiani’s certainly difficult role win her the statuette?