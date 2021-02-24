Thomas Markle wishes his daughter Meghan and son-in-law Harry the best for new pregnancy

The 76-year-old has wished him a “successful and healthy birth” of his second grandchild.

Thomas Markle, Duchess Meghan’s father, wanted his daughter and son-in-law, Prince Harry, to the news that they are expecting their second child.

The 76-year-old has wished him a “successful and healthy birth” of his second grandchild by Meghan.

In statements to CBS’ Inside Edition program, Thomas said, “I wish Meghan and Harry a successful and healthy birth and hope one day to see my grandchildren. They’re all real grandchildren,” he said.

Meghan has not been in contact with his father since his wedding in 2018 after it was revealed that Thomas Markle had colluded with the paparazzi to prepare photographs before Meghan’s big day.

And the former lighting director, who did not attend Meghan and Harry’s wedding due to health problems, claimed to have been “deceived” by his daughter.

He said at the time of the events: “I’m not sure why it’s happening. I love my daughter very much. I wish you’d get in the way of me, text me, whatever. There’s got to be a place for me. I’m his father,” he lamented.