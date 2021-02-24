It will be known that it led to the divorce of US$2.2 billion from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

A British newspaper claims that Kim will document on the reality show that led her to file for divorce from Kanye.

Soon we could see up close exactly what caused the collapse of the marriage of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Megastars are divorcing and ready to hand out their $2.2 billion fortune in the coming months.

According to The Mirror newspaper, the details of the separation could be seen on a tv show.

Kim finished filming the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians last month, weeks after the first reports of her impending divorce appeared.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, after seven years of marriage, on Friday, February 19.

At the end of this year, the family will move to Disney’s Hulu platform, where their new series will air in late 2021.

According to the publication, that can also allow us to see what happened to the couple because it has been reported that the new series will also address their separation.

A source close to Kim commented on his decision to end his relationship with West:

“Kim is definitely sad, but she trusts her decision to divorce him because she knows it’s best for her and her family. Besides, she already feels like she’s been divorced for months. It’s been a long time and she’s relieved that she can finally move on.”