ZENDAYA WILL BE HONORED FOR HER “STRONG REPRESENTATION OF WHAT IT MEANS TO BE A WOMAN IN 2021”

Zendaya is a talented young woman who helps us believe in our dreams and who always does so with extreme honesty, not hiding the joys and sorrows of belonging to the female sphere.

For this and much more, she was chosen for a special award: the SeeHer award!

Seeger is a movement that strives for women to be properly represented in the media, and each year awards recognition to those who have particularly distinguished themselves in “pushing boundaries, defeating stereotypes, and being aware of the importance of authentic portraits of women in the entertainment world. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

The 24-year-old actress will receive the Seeger award at another awards ceremony, that of the upcoming Critics Choice Awards, and will be presented to her by Malcolm & Marie co-star John David Washington. With the same film, Zendaya is vying for Best Actress at the Critics Choice Awards 2021 on March 7.

“We are happy to give the award to Zendaya, which is such a strong representation of what it means to be a woman in 2021 – said Seeger President Nadine Karp McHugh – She is one of the busiest up-and-coming actresses in Hollywood, she is a role model and a leading voice for her generation.”

“From being the youngest actress to win an Emmy for Best Actress in a Leading Role to using her platforms to support the cause of black women in Hollywood, she’s showing the next generation that you’re never too young to use your voice and make a difference. Inspire girls everywhere to see their full potential.”

Thanks to the role of Rue of Euphoria, Zendaya had triumphed at the 2020 Emmys and so had made history, becoming the youngest ever to win in the Best Actress category in a Drama Series.