That’s how Kim Kardashian feels after finishing a 7-year marriage

“Kim is with her family today. It is ok. She’s sad but ready to move on.”

American reality show star Kim Kardashian finally filed for divorce from her seven-year-old husband, Kanye West.

And now, the sources have revealed the current reason why the supermodel decided to file for divorce with the rapper.

A source told People magazine that the fashion icon surrounds his family and is “ready to move on.”

Another source revealed to the portal: “Kim is with her family today. It is ok. She’s sad but ready to move on.”

The source further revealed how their marriage had long been in ruins: “Their marriage has long been broken. Kim feels she’s done everything she can to save him. Applying for divorce is something you’ve been thinking about for a long time. He’s been dreaded, too. Actually, he’s really done everything he can to stop it.”

“Last year, I was hoping you could work things out somehow. However, in recent weeks, it has become clear that everything has already been done. Although there is still love, they are too different and have different visions for the future,” the informant added.