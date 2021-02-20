TAYLOR SWIFT BACKED JOE ALWYN’S NEW JOB WITH A SMALL MOVE

Taylor Swift is boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s number one fan and, when her new job was announced, she immediately gave her support!

The actor has confirmed in the cast of the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Talk About It Among Friends and shared the news with his fans on Instagram.

“Talking about it with friends is one of my favorite books of the last few years. I am so grateful and excited to have been invited onboard” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Alwyn (@joe.alwyn)

Taylor Swift left a small mark of her support… a nice like!

📲 IG | Taylor Swift has liked Joe Alwyn’s post on Instagram announcing he is part of the cast of @hulu’s new TV show ‘Conversations With Friends’ pic.twitter.com/c7GM2vsqD6 — Taylor Swift News 💛 (@TSwiftNZ) February 17, 2021

For two stars who keep their relationship out of the spotlight like them, it’s a significant gesture.