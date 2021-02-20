SELENA GOMEZ ADVISES YOU NOT TO MISS THE SPECIAL VERSION OF THE VIDEO OF “BAILA CONMIGO”

Selena Gomez and Rauw Alejandro gave a special performance of their collaborative single “Baila Conmigo” on the occasion of the 2021 edition of the Lo Nuestro Prize, held on Thursday, February 18.

The performance has been transformed into a special video clip version that you can admire below!

Speaking about the featuring with the Puerto Rican singer, Sel told Billboard USA:

“I knew I wanted a male voice in ‘Baila Conmigo’ and I love Rauw’s; I think it brings the right amount of sensuality into the song. I must say that I was astounded by the response to the first two songs (‘Baila Conmingo’ and ‘De Una Vez’, ed.). I put my heart and soul into the music and wanted it to be perfect, so I’m very grateful.”

Selena Gomez will release her first EP in Spanish entitled “Revelación” on March 12.