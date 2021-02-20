KANYE WEST REPORTEDLY LEFT KARDASHIAN-WEST HOME AHEAD OF KIM DIVORCE

Those directly concerned have not yet confirmed this, but since the beginning of the year, there has been talking of the end of the marriage between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

According to the usual well-informed, the star and rapper had been moving away for months and now he would move to another house.



“He is no longer living in the same house as Kim and their children,” said a source from E! News.

After being in Wyoming for a while, the 43-year-old would return to California to ” focus on work” and in the meantime take advantage of a recent trip by the 40-year-old with their children and part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to pack up.

“Both felt that the move would be less dramatic if they were not both in the house” added a Page Six source, specifying that Kanye West would bring with him his impressive collection of over 500 pairs of sneakers.

Although he no longer lives under one roof, the rapper: “He wants to be involved in their children’s lives and Kim will never discourage this. When he wants to see them, he meets them somewhere else.” They have four children: North, 7 years old, Saint,5 years old, Chicago, 3 years old, and Psalm 21 months old.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are rumored to be waiting to publicly confirm their divorce so as not to anticipate what will air on the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.