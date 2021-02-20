JENNIFER LOPEZ DEDICATED BEAUTIFUL WORDS TO CHARLI D’AMELIO

Jennifer Lopez praised Charli D’Amelio, describing her on the pages of Time Magazine.

The TikTok appears among the 100 people selected on the TIME100 Next list, which collects those who according to the paper are “the emerging leaders who are shading the future“. At 16, she’s the youngest on the list.

Each of the TIME100 Next is dedicated to a short portrait signed by another star and for her, the 51-year-old singer took care of it.

Charli D’Amelio and Jennifer Lopez had met at super bowl 2020 and danced together.

“I’ve seen that he has the spark a performer needs to attract an audience. I felt it as a kindred spirit, perhaps because I too started as a dancer – wrote JLo – When Charli dances, she makes connections. She’s the biggest new teen star right now and it’s not just because she’s dancing on TikTok. It’s because she’s the best at it.”

“When she dances, people want to be like her. Its authenticity pierces the screen. There is a huge responsibility in such a high level of fame. With every new follower or video from millions of views, Charli shows that the days when you were waiting for your talent to be discovered are over. Exposing yourself out there to your own conditions, Charli proved it with true authenticity, they will come looking for you.”

With 108.3 million followers, Charli D’Amelio is currently the most followed person on TikTok and the first and only person to have broken through the 100 million shares.