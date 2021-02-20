It reveals the real reason why the titles will be removed to Prince Harry

The queen had warned the Sussex that they could not be “with one foot in and one foot outside.”

Experts explain the real reason why the queen will withdraw the royal titles from Prince Harry, just before her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

This observation was presented by royal editor Russell Myers. During his appearance at ITV Lorraine, he told the audience, “Well, I think we always knew it was coming. Reading between the lines, the Queen told them when they left, ‘listen, you can’t have one foot in and one foot outside.'”

“Certainly that contradicts all the jobs they would have within royalty. Now Harry will be stripped of the honorary military titles he loves so much.”

“That includes Captain-General of the Royal Marines. Meghan was named patron of the National Theatre, which the Queen had maintained for more than 45 years.”

“So I’m sure there are a lot of people within those charities and organizations who will be really sad to see them leave. They really trust those associations with royalty.”