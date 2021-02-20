HALSEY TOLD WHAT SHE’S LEARNING BY SEEING HER BODY CHANGE WHILE SHE’S IN SWEET WAIT

Posting a photoshoot with her belly, Halsey revealed in late January that she was pregnant.

Now she’s back on Instagram to tell what she’s learning by seeing her body change and how she’s going through these days.

“February is the shortest month, but the days seem very long. But they also go so fast? – he wrote – I’m thinking a lot about my body. It’s strange to see yourself change so quickly.”

She went on to explain that being in sweet waiting helped her disassemble the ” binary genre ” clichéaboutfemininity. Rather she feels even more human and as such capable of doing something extraordinary like giving life.

“I thought pregnancy gave me strong binary feelings about femininity but I actually completely leveled my perception of gender. The sensitivity to my body made me hyper-aware of my humanity and that’s it. Doing a great thing, that’s great. I hope this feeling lasts.”

Finally, a hint of what he’s been doing lately: “I cook a lot, I sleep even more and I read a lot of books. I miss my family. And I miss you guys too!“