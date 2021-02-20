“GOODBYE LONG HAIR”: SHAWN MENDES JUST CUT ALL THE BUSHINGS

There’s a new Shawn Mendes in town and he’s got a new haircut to show off!

The musician had been growing bushings for about a year and in the music video for “Wonder” he rocked them irresistible as he danced in a dream forest – images that sent his fans into ecstasy. But that Shawn is now just a memory, since he just cut all the curls.

The 22-year-old showed off his new haircut with Instagram Stories: “Goodbye long hair“, he wrote in boomerangs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes Instagram Stories (@shawnmendesigstories)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mendes Army Bangladesh 🇧🇩 (@mendesarmybd19)

While some are sad about the disappearance of the long (and sexy) waves, the new cut brings Shawn Mendes back to us as we got to know him and fell in love with him. In short, the new cut and actually the classic Shawn cut, which has always carried except for the short parenthesis “hair”.

Last October, Shawn had told Smallzy that his hair grew during the lockdown, as there was no hairdresser to go to, but then he decided to keep it long because his girlfriend Camila Cabello liked them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

However, it must have been felt that it was time to change, also because even Camila Cabello recently cut her mileage hair into a long helmet.