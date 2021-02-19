TAYLOR SWIFT EXPLAINED IT’S ALSO THANKS TO JOE ALWYN IF HE ‘OVERCAME THE FEAR’ OF EXPOSING HIMSELF POLITICALLY

In 2018, Taylor Swift had revealed her political position for the first time – as she expected fans to go and vote, siding with the Democratic party.

That year, after the American midterm elections, he had written “Only the Young“. The song was released two years later along with the documentary Miss Americana and is one of the most politically engaged of her career.

Speaking about that song, the 31-year-old artist has now recalled the path that led her to create her own opinion on public affairs and share it with her fans.

“As a country musician, I was always told that it was better to stay out of politics – he told Vanity Fair – The Trump presidency forced me to approach and educate myself.

She then quoted Joe Alwyn: “I found myself talking about government, presidency, and laws with my fiancé, who supported me to talk about it publicly. I started talking to my family and friends about politics and learned as much as I could about my position.”

“I am proud to have overcome fear and doubt, to support a guide that takes us beyond this divisive and painful moment” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Alwyn (@joe.alwyn)

Writing “Only The Young” had been therapeutic for Taylor Swift, after seeing Democrats lose in midterm elections, for example in Georgia and Texas: ” I didn’t want the sense of defeat and despair to take the best of me. I didn’t want to cry. I wanted to hope. Writing Only The Young helped me move forward at that moment in my life and gave me hope of continuing to fight for what I believe is right.”

Voting is the fundamental instrument of any democracy, a right and a duty that we should never forget to put into practice: thank you Taylor Swift for the reminder!