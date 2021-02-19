RIHANNA: HER LINGERIE BRAND SAVAGE X FENTY IS NOW WORTH $1 BILLION

Pour it up, pour it up: just three years after its launch, Savage X Fenty, Rihanna’s lingerie brand has reached a value of 1 billion dollars!

As reported by Forbes, the goal comes thanks to the success of the brand that grows exponentially on the market, whose fundamental value is to enhance female beauty in an inclusive way: a line suitable for all women, of any size, shape, age, and skin color.

This has attracted the attention of prominent investors, who have decided to support Rihanna’s rise to the fashion scene. Marcy Venture Partners, Avenir, Sunley House Capital, and L Catterton led the transaction: investments of $115 million, approximately 94.8 million euros.

The project is to create Savage X Fenty stores and then sell retail and no longer just online. Maybe even the expansion in sportswear.

According to Forbes estimates, the brand recorded revenue growth of more than 200% last year and therefore has all the potential to become the leader of the global lingerie market by 2025, demonstrating how strong and very strong inclusion is, capable of conditioning and orienting the market and all competitors.

Forbes also estimates that the pop star’s share of the company amounted to about $80 million before the new round of funding.

The news comes days after the announcement of Rihanna’s decision to pause her luxury fashion house FENTY to focus on the most profitable companies in her business, lingerie, and beauty Fenty skin.

The pop star turned entrepreneur proves, that despite the closure of one of her most important projects, she continues to dominate the scene to the point of all I see is dollar signs.