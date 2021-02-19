PARIS HILTON SAID YES TO BOYFRIEND CARTER REUM’S MARRIAGE PROPOSAL

Paris Hilton has entered the door in a way that is more romantic than you can: with an official engagement!

The heiress celebrated her 40th birthday with a vacation on a private island with entrepreneur Carter Reum, with whom she has been for just over a year and some of their relatives.

As she explained herself in the caption of a series of photos of the marriage proposal, the romantic moment went like this:

“For my birthday, as we walked to go to dinner on the beach, Carter drove us to a cabin decorated with flowers and knelt down. I said yes, yes to forever.”

The ring with which he asked her hand was designed by Jean Dousset, great-grandson of Louis Cartier, the jeweler who founded the famous Cartier brand.

They then celebrated the official engagement with their family, including Paris’ sister Nicky Hilton and Carter’s brother, Courtney Reum.

The star and entrepreneur had been friends for 15 years before he asked her out on a date in late 2019. Last December, they celebrated their first anniversary.

This is Paris Hilton’s fourth official engagement, after the one with actor Chris Zylka in 2018. In 2015 he had said yes to the heir Greek shipowner Paris Latsis and in 2002 to model Jason Shaw. But no one had come to the altar.