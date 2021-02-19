Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are parents for the first time

The stars of Game of Thrones have welcomed their first child and are very happy.

Game of Thrones kit stars Harington and Rose Leslie are parents for the first time. A representative of the actor confirmed E! News that the couple recently welcomed their first child and are very, very happy.

Harington and Leslie were seen with their newborn in London on Tuesday (16).

The actress confirmed in September that she was pregnant. She told the New York Post:

“I’m delighted to be pregnant and I can’t wait to meet our new family member!”

Harington and Leslie married in 2018 after falling in love on the set of Game of Thrones, where Harington played Jon Snow and Leslie played their fierce love, Ygritte.

The exact day the baby was born and its name has not been revealed.