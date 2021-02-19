On social media, they say Kendall “appropriates and exploits” Mexican culture, after launching his own tequila.

Kendall Jenner is being accused of cultural appropriation and “exploitation of Mexican culture” after she introduced her new tequila brand, 818 Tequila.

The realities star first unveiled her new adventure on Tuesday, when she shared a video of her drinking tequila glasses on Instagram, as well as several photos of tequila bottles, with the legend: “For almost four years I’ve been on a journey to create tequila with the best flavor.”

In the post, Jenner explains that “after dozens of blind tasting tests, trips to our distillery, participating in global tasting competitions anonymously and WIN,” she thinks we “have made it.”

“This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and I can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! Drink818 coming soon” added the 25-year-old.