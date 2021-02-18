Salma Hayek reveals why she started sobing when she was shooting film

Mexican actress Salma Hayek spoke about her haunting experience of filming an intimate scene for the film Desperado.

Opening on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, he revealed how he felt when he was on the set of the 1993 film in which he played his lead role.

The 54-year-old woman said she did not know she was expected to film an intimate scene between her and her co-star Antonio Banderas and began sobbing when they began filming.

“Then, when we were going to start filming, I started sobbing, ‘I didn’t know if I could do it. I was afraid,'” Hayek told Shepard.

“One of the things I was afraid of was Antonio, he was an absolute gentleman and very nice, and we are still very close friends, but he was very free. It scared me that it was like nothing to him. I started crying, and he was like, ‘Oh my God. You’re making me feel terrible.’ And I was so embarrassed.”

She clarified that director Robert Rodriguez “never pressed her” and, in turn, the team did everything they could to make her feel comfortable, but it was still something that worried her.

“I wasn’t letting go of the towel, ” he said.

“They were trying to make me laugh. I’d take it off for two seconds and start crying again. But we got over it. We did the best we could do at the time.”

“When it’s you, you can do it. But I keep thinking about my father and my brother,” he added.

“And will you see it? And they’ll make fun of them? Kids don’t have that. Your father will say, ‘Yes! That’s my daughter!'”