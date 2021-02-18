Pink surprises to record duet with her 9-year-old daughter

The 41-year-old singer shared a snippet of the song on her Instagram.

Pink surprised her followers this week on Instagram by revealing that she recorded a duet with her nine-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart.

Pink and Willow with their sweet voice joined forces to record the song ‘Cover Me In Sunshine’, and the pop star said she hoped to help with her music lift her spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The artist, who also has a four-year-old son, Jameson, with Carey Hart, explained: “Last year was a lot for us. Sad, lonely, terrifying, yes. He was also quiet, thoughtful, and a great teacher. Willow and I find solace in the music, so we’re releasing this song for the only reason we hope it brings sweetness, sun, and comfort as well,” he said.

The American performer talked about it on social media and admitted that she loves singing with her daughter.

She said in an Instagram video: “We all know that this year was different and challenging and sometimes terrifying, tumultuous and distressing and all that. Personally, I find solace in music. I love singing with my daughter. We feel happy, so we’re going to release it just because we hope the song makes them feel happy too. I thought I’d throw it on Valentine’s Day like a big hug and a kiss from us all,” he explained.

Pink and other members of her family were diagnosed with coronavirus during the early stages of the pandemic and, at the time, asked people to take the virus seriously.