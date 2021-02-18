Members of the royal family are “very happy” with Meghan Markle’s pregnancy

Although no member commented on social media, it is known that some members already knew of the news.

Although no member of the royal family shared the news of Duchess Meghan’s second pregnancy on official social media, according to a palace source, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and other royals ‘are very happy’ by Harry and Meghan amid the news that they are expecting their second child.

According to the English press, the English monarch and Prince Charles were the first to learn of Meghan’s pregnancy a few months ago.

By a statement on February 14, Buckingham Palace reacted to the news:

“Your Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, and the whole family are delighted and wish you all the best,” he said.

The couple’s spokesman announced Sunday the pregnancy: “We can confirm that Archie will be an older brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very happy to be waiting for their second son. ”

The revelation comes 37 years after the day Princess Diana also confirmed that she and Charles were waiting for Harry.

British Prince and Meghan, 39, married in May 2018 and are already parents to their 21-month-old son Archie. Meghan suffered a miscarriage in July 2020, which she detailed in a New York Times article last November.

On how they are now waiting for their second child, the source revealed that the former actress “feels great, happy and healthy”, while Harry is “delighted” and “radiant with pride” to become a father again.

“Harry and Meghan have always wanted a couple of children, a younger brother or sister for Archie, and are enthusiastically planning the arrival of their joy package,” a source told US Weekly magazine after Sunday’s news.

It should be noted that the new baby must arrive in May, as well as his brother Archie who was also born in May and near the third wedding anniversary of his parents.