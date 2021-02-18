Man who ran over and killed Nicki Minaj’s father surrenders to police

The alleged driver went on the run after the terrible accident and now turned himself in five days later.

The man who ran over Robert Maraj, father of Nicki Minaj, who died on February 14, turned himself into The Post authorities.

Robert Maraj, 64, was walking in Mineola on Friday (12) when he was beaten around 6 p.m. The driver fled the scene, according to Nassau County police.

“The singer’s father was rushed to a local hospital and is in critical condition, then succumbed to his injuries sometime over the weekend,” police said.

Police are scheduled to hold a press conference on arrest later on Wednesday.

Minaj, who grew up in Queens, had a tense relationship with her father.

She has not yet spoken out about the tragedy.